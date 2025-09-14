Government Secretaries vote in Legislative Assembly Election, urge others to fulfil civic duty

MACAU, September 14 - The five Secretaries of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government have called on all voters to exercise their right to vote and fulfil their civic duty by casting their ballot in today’s Legislative Assembly Election.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, cast his vote at the Instituto Salesiano polling station. He urged voters to support their preferred candidates for the new-term Legislative Assembly by casting their ballot.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Mr Cheong noted the smooth operation of all polling stations and called for greater participation in the election from civil servants, employees of integrated tourism and leisure enterprises, and staff of publicly-owned enterprises. He also reminded voters that free bottled water was available at polling stations, as well as supporting service stations, to help them cope with the hot weather.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, cast his vote at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion polling station. Speaking to reporters after voting, Mr Tai urged voters to participate in the election process, saying that each vote reflected personal will, represented the fulfilment of civic duty, and helped safeguard the public interest.

Mr Tai also mentioned ongoing Government communication with the Legislative Assembly on policy matters, and pledged enhanced engagement with the new-term legislature to formulate legislation in line with society’s needs.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, cast his ballot at the Olympic Sports Centre (Zone A) polling station in Taipa. He called on eligible voters who had not yet cast their ballot to do so promptly.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Wong said public order remained stable across the city on election day, with traffic flowing smoothly. As of 2.30pm, the police had recorded one suspected case of election-related violation, which was under investigation, he added.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, cast her vote at the Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) polling station. She called for active voter participation in the election, in order for residents to fulfil their civic duty and jointly elect members of the new-term Legislative Assembly, thus ensuring a brighter future for Macao.

In a press briefing, she commended the efficient voting process, the orderly flow of voters, and the efforts of staff at polling stations. She noted measures such as special transport arrangements and additional voting booths to facilitate voter participation.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, spoke to the press after casting his ballot at the Macao Portuguese School polling station. He said the election was a pivotal moment for Macao, urging voters to use their ballot to express their aspirations for the city’s future.

He noted the smooth voting process and orderly operations at polling stations, and called on voters who had not yet cast their ballot to do so swiftly.