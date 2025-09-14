Submit Release
Domestic Assault/St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#: 25A2006853

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Trooper Andrew Underwood/Trooper Casey Harkins                     

STATION:  St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 09/13/2025 at 2319 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, DLS and DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Dakota Rockwell                                           

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 13, 2025, at 2319 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a Family Fight in Berkshire. Investigation revealed that Dakota Rockwell had assaulted several family members. Rockwell left the area prior to arrival. He was later located and taken into custody without incident. Rockwell was processed at the St. Albans Barracks. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $500 bail. Rockwell is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday, September 15th at 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:09/15/2025       

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION:   NWSCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Legal Disclaimer:

Domestic Assault/St Albans Barracks

