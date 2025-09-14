Domestic Assault/St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006853
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Underwood/Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 09/13/2025 at 2319 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Berkshire, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, DLS and DUI #2
ACCUSED: Dakota Rockwell
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berkshire, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 13, 2025, at 2319 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a Family Fight in Berkshire. Investigation revealed that Dakota Rockwell had assaulted several family members. Rockwell left the area prior to arrival. He was later located and taken into custody without incident. Rockwell was processed at the St. Albans Barracks. He was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility on $500 bail. Rockwell is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on Monday, September 15th at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME:09/15/2025
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.