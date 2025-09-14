CE urges voters to exercise their civic right and duty to vote

MACAU, September 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, cast his vote for the election of the 8th Legislative Assembly this morning, at the Salesian School polling station. He called on all voters to participate actively in the Legislative Assembly Election, thereby fulfilling both their right to vote, granted by law, and their civic duty of electing patriotic representatives to the new-term Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, Mr Sam expressed satisfaction at exercising his political right and duty to vote. He noted the efficiency of the voting process, with clear instructions and smooth operations across the 38 direct-election polling stations, the five stations for the indirect election process, and the 29 supporting service stations, all of which recorded minimal waiting times.

The Chief Executive observed the positive electoral atmosphere during the campaigning period, characterised by orderly and healthy campaigning activities that reflected the community’s commitment to choosing capable and patriotic representatives for the new-term Legislative Assembly.

Today’s election is the first to take place since last year’s revision of the Legislative Assembly Election Law, which reinforced the principle of “patriots governing Macao” by clarifying candidacy requirements. As Macao enters a new phase of development, the Legislative Assembly must fulfil its roles in law-making, governmental oversight, and representing public opinion, the Chief Executive said.

Mr Sam reiterated his call for all eligible voters to participate actively by exercising their right to vote, in order to elect representatives who can voice the people’s concerns. This, he said, was crucial for advancing Macao’s development collectively.