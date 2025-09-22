In Full Bloom: Jaclyn Smith Shines on the September Cover of Ageless Living LA

Ageless Living LA Magazine Jaclyn Smith Jaclyn Smith Ageless Living LA Magazine Jaclyn Smith Ageless Living LA Magazine Ageless Living LA Magazine

Hollywood’s enduring icon opens up about longevity, legacy, and what it means to truly live —and lead—well.

Giving back isn’t optional—it’s foundational.” — Jaclyn Smith

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living LA Magazine has officially announced its September 2025 cover feature honoring Jaclyn Smith , theinternationally recognized actress, entrepreneur, and advocate whose multi-decade career continues to inspire across generations.With a legacy defined by elegance, endurance, and reinvention, Smith’s in-depth feature highlights a new chapter in her journey—one rooted in purpose, family, and creative evolution. “Success is earned. Love takes work. But self-worth isn’t given—it’s built,” Smith reflects in the cover story.Best known for her role as Kelly Garrett in the groundbreaking series Charlie’s Angels, Jaclyn Smith continues to shape public conversation around aging, beauty, and legacy. This intimate editorial piece, written by Editor-in-Chief Jana Short , offers an expansive look at Smith’s life—past, present, and forward-facing.A Career That Rewrote the RulesSmith’s Hollywood career began in the 1970s, yet her relevance remains timeless. Her portrayal of Kelly Garrett not only cemented her place in television history but also redefined how female leads were portrayed on screen. According to the feature, Smith’s influence was never just aboutperformance—it was about representation.“We were the leads. We were emotionally and financially independent. That changed things,” she says in the article.Her role in Charlie’s Angels helped pave the way for generations of women in entertainment, not only in front of the camera but also behind the scenes and at the helm of their own careers.Entrepreneurial Legacy and First-of-Its-Kind Business ModelIn 1985, Jaclyn Smith made history as the first celebrity to create and launch a private label fashion line in collaboration with a major retailer. The Jaclyn Smith Collection at Kmart transformed retail marketing and became one of the highest-grossing celebrity lifestyle brands ofIt's time.Smith’s business model—rooted in design, not just endorsement—has since become the blueprint for modern celebrity partnerships.“My mother always wanted to be a designer,” Smith shares in the interview. “I took the opportunity for both of us.”Her current business ventures include luxury home textiles, a bestselling fragrance line, and a fabric collection. The editorial emphasizes that her work reflects real-world elegance—never trend-based, always timeless.Philanthropic Commitment and Breast Cancer AdvocacyIn addition to her entertainment and business achievements, Jaclyn Smith is widely respected for her advocacy work in cancer awareness. A breast cancer survivor for over 23 years, Smith has used her platform to educate, uplift, and support others.She has worked with several national campaigns, including "Strength in Knowing," and has led initiatives with the City of Hope offering “days of beauty” for women undergoing treatment. Smith also supports Ability First, an organization that empowers children and adults with developmental disabilities through annual fundraising walks.“Giving back isn’t optional—it’s foundational,” she states in the feature.Her personal health journey and public service efforts have solidified her as more than an icon—she is a voice of hope for countless individuals and families navigating their own health challenges.A Deeply Personal Connection to Los AngelesThe September feature explores Smith’s connection to Los Angeles, where she has lived for decades. Her reflections touch on the unique climate, cultural diversity, and outdoor lifestyle that continue to inspire her.“The flowers never stop blooming here. That means something,” she says.The story also highlights her home garden, where she finds joy in pruning roses, cultivating peace, and spending time with her grandchildren. Smith credits her garden as her creative and spiritual sanctuary—a place where movement, beauty, and mindfulness intersect.Legacy Leadership and Continued Creative ExpansionSmith’s most recent creative endeavor includes a new line of home fabrics launched earlier this year. The collection reflects Smith’s commitment to lasting quality and personal-rooted design.The September feature includes photographs from her Los Angeles home and garden, as well as candid moments from her collaborative design process.“Fabric tells a story,” she explains. “Just like fragrance, it’s part of how we remember who we are.”In the interview, Smith emphasizes that her legacy is not based on visibility but on meaningful contribution. She views aging as a process of continued discovery and sees her current work as an extension of her values.An Elevated September IssueThe Ageless Living LA September 2025 issue positions Jaclyn Smith as both a historical figure and a present-day force. The article blends memoir-style storytelling with real-world insights on aging, resilience, and creative longevity.Editor-in-Chief Jana Short describes Smith as a “living lesson in elegance, discipline, and quiet power.”“Jaclyn Smith represents what it means to thrive—not just age,” says Short. “She redefines legacy not as something we leave behind, but something we live fully in real time.”This edition of Ageless Living LA Magazine continues the publication’s mission to showcase high-impact leaders, wellness visionaries, and cultural influencers who are reshaping the narrative around what it means to live well at every stage of life.About Ageless Living LA MagazineAgeless Living LA Magazine is a luxury lifestyle and longevity publication focused on showcasing the people, practices, and products that promote thriving across all generations. With a focus on community, innovation, and wellness, the magazine celebrates intentional living through elevated storytelling and impactful profiles.As the flagship edition of the Ageless Living brand, the LA version focuses on West Coast icons, health innovations, longevity strategies, and local culture.Press Contact:Jana ShortEditor-in-ChiefAgeless Living LA Magazine📞 (818) 561-0170📧 info@agelesslivingmagazines.com

