Sky Eye Network Success: Greenway 360 Pro Surpasses $500,000 Milestone with Drone-Enhanced Energy Inspections

Frank Wagner’s Greenway 360 Pro topped $500K in revenue by adding drones to residential energy inspections, crediting Sky Eye Network training & support.

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenway 360 Pro , founded by Frank Wagner, has surpassed $500,000 in revenue after integrating drone technology into residential energy inspections. Wagner, who joined Sky Eye Network (SEN) in April 2018 after attending Drone Command Live , attributes his success to applying drone technology within his existing inspection business and the guidance he received from SEN.“After Drone Command, I had a better direction where I could apply what I learned and also apply it to my current business,” said Frank. “Adding drones to my inspections was very helpful for marketing and helped me get up and running quicker.”Frank’s background in residential energy inspections provided a strong foundation, but the addition of drone-based 360° imaging services during COVID expanded his offerings and boosted revenue by 20%. That pivot has positioned Greenway 360 Pro as a leading provider of inspection services enhanced by cutting-edge drone technology.The results speak for themselves. Frank reports averaging $40,000 per month, with a record month in June 2024 generating more than $60,000. He views his recent $500,000 milestone as a turning point, not just financially but personally. “I have to acknowledge that Gina Eubank and Mark Stone and Catapult helped not only in business, but also in my personal life with my family, my relationships with others, and having a good positive outlook on life,” Frank explained.Looking ahead, Greenway 360 Pro plans to expand into the real estate sector, inspired by the success of fellow SEN members. Frank is confident that his combination of inspection expertise and drone technology will open new verticals and revenue streams.His advice to other entrepreneurs is straightforward: “Things didn’t go good at first, but I took one thing at a time. I had my ups and downs, but I stuck with it. For some people, success happens quickly. For others, it takes time. Stick with it, and it will come to you.”Greenway 360 Pro, based in Houston, Texas, provides residential energy inspections and drone-powered 360° imaging services. The company is expanding into real estate photography and drone applications across industries. Founder Frank Wagner is a proud graduate of Drone Command Live, trained by The Drone Boss , and an active member of Sky Eye Network.For more information, visit https://gw360.pro

