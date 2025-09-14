Sky Eye Network Success: Lamar Davis of IRIS UAS Services Expands Drone Business After Career Transition

IRIS UAS Services Logo

KINGWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lamar Davis, founder of IRIS UAS Services , joined Sky Eye Network (SEN) in July 2021 after attending Drone Command Live , where he was trained by The Drone Boss . Following a decades-long career in IT and accounting, Davis transitioned into entrepreneurship and has since developed a growing drone services business with a focus on real estate photography and video production.Prior to entering the drone industry, Lamar faced an uncertain career path after being laid off late in his professional life. “I was trying to decide what to do with my life,” Lamar explained. “I was in my 60s and I thought, ‘who would hire a 60-year-old Fart now?’ Then I saw the Drone Command advertisement and thought to myself, let me check it out.” That decision ultimately led him to Drone Command Live, where he discovered the tools and mentorship offered through Sky Eye Network.Since joining, Lamar has collaborated with fellow Sky Eye Network members, including Chuck and Denise Nelms, whom he credits with providing valuable early experience. “That was a great experience! I learned a lot from them,” Lamar said. He also noted the strong professional support from the Sky Eye Network community, saying that client feedback on his projects has been a source of motivation.IRIS UAS Services has completed a variety of assignments, from real estate listings to golf tournaments, parades, rallies, and concerts. Lamar now looks to expand into construction time-lapse projects as demand grows in his region.Beyond business, Lamar emphasized the personal connections made through the network. “The relationships, knowing Chuck & Denise and Ivan Grigorov have been priceless,” he said, adding that he continues to benefit from Sky Eye Network webcasts and resources.Looking ahead, Lamar plans to dedicate more focus to growing IRIS UAS Services after recently stepping away from less fulfilling tax and accounting work. He sees the remainder of 2025 and 2026 as an opportunity to scale his drone services while exploring new verticals.IRIS UAS Services provides professional drone photography and videography, specializing in real estate listings, events, and commercial projects. The company was founded by Lamar Davis, a graduate of Drone Command Live trained by The Drone Boss and a member of Sky Eye Network. IRIS UAS Services combines creativity, advanced technology, and client-focused service to deliver high-quality aerial imagery.For more information about IRIS UAS Services, visit https://irisuas.com

