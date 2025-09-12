Discover your next career in a VA rural community 

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) actively works to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promote opportunities to live happy and healthy lives.

Let’s explore the Chillicothe VA Medical Center (VAMC) located in Chillicothe, Ohio (OH), a “micropolitan” area offering natural beauty and a rich heritage.

Chillicothe VAMC

Nestled in southern Ohio, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center traces its roots back to the post–World War I era, when the site of former Camp Sherman—one of the nation’s largest training camps—was transformed into a permanent hospital for returning Veterans.

Today, the Chillicothe VAMC offers comprehensive services ranging from primary and specialty care—including mental health, women’s health, spinal cord injury treatment, nutrition counseling and social work—to support programs for caregivers and Veterans experiencing homelessness. With multiple community-based outpatient clinics across southern Ohio, the medical center remains deeply connected to Veterans, families and local communities—carrying forward its mission to deliver “health care for heroes.”

Choose Chillicothe

Surrounded by farming communities, Chillicothe is the hub for economic activity, listing the Ohio University Chillicothe and Chillicothe VAMC as two of its top employers. In fact, much of the community is tied to VA, including the Chillicothe Paints, a baseball team who plays its home games at VA Memorial Stadium.

Chillicothe is also home to America’s oldest continuously operating theatre, the Majestic. And from April to October, you can enjoy a family-friendly festival that celebrates the local culture and community.

Join our mission

If you’re All About Veterans, consider a career built in one of VA’s 500+ rural medical centers like Chillicothe, Ohio. Learn more and apply on VA Careers.