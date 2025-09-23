Otterly Baths Expands Footprint with Kentucky Acquisition and New Philadelphia Location

Otterly Logo

Client-first remodeler accelerates growth to serve more homeowners with faster schedules and more choices

NEW CARLILSE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otterly Baths, a client-focused & veteran founded bathroom remodeling company known for high-quality products and meticulous installations, today announced two major expansion milestones: the acquisition of Bath Pro’s of Florence, Kentucky, and the opening of a new Greater Philadelphia location.“These moves let us serve more clients, more quickly, with the same craftsmanship and communication we’re known for,” said Percy Gendreau, CEO of Otterly Baths. “Kentucky gains the strength of our centralized client care and scheduling, while Philadelphia benefits from a purpose-built local team backed by our proven processes.”Through the acquisition, Otterly Baths will deepen coverage across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati and extend services into Lexington and Louisville. The Philadelphia location launches with local installers, project coordination, and access to Otterly Baths’ expanded product options and warranties.“Joining Otterly Baths brings our clients more selection, relentless customer service , and a streamlined experience,” said Shawn Schildmeyer, founder of Bath Pro’s. “Our team stays local, our relationships remain personal, and our capabilities grow, its a win al around”Gendreau added: “The Bath Pro’s team has built an incredible reputation for craftsmanship and client care in Northern Kentucky. We are proud to welcome them into the Otterly family and ensure their clients continue to receive the same trusted service — now with even more options and support.”Otterly Baths’ expansion includes local hiring, community partnerships, and community centric events focused on safe, stylish bathroom upgrades and aging-in-place solutions.About Otterly BathsOtterly Baths delivers “Otterly amazing bathrooms” with top-quality products, meticulous installation, and relentless customer care. The company combines local teams with centralized client care to provide a smooth, reliable experience.Learn more at www.OtterlyBaths.com

