Bath Masters Announces Name Change to Otterly Baths, Reflecting Brand Evolution and Continued Growth

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bath Masters, a trusted leader in bathroom renovations across Ohio, is excited to announce that it will begin operating under a new name — Otterly Baths — starting July 1, 2025. This change marks a defining chapter in the company’s journey as it evolves, expands, and strengthens its commitment to quality and service.This month also marks the 11th anniversary of Bath Masters’ founding, adding special significance to the announcement. Over the years, Bath Masters has become synonymous with craftsmanship, professionalism, and life-changing renovation experiences — values that Otterly Baths will proudly carry forward.The decision to rebrand follows the company’s rapid growth and expanding presence across new markets. The name Otterly Baths better reflects the company's unified identity, ensures clarity across digital channels, and aligns with its long-term vision.“Bath Masters has served countless families with pride and purpose,” said Percy Gendreau, CEO and Managing Partner of Otterly Baths. “As we look to the future, Otterly Baths allows us to build on that legacy with a brand that is memorable, modern, and built for scale — while still grounded in the same values our clients know and trust.”“Otterly Baths represents more than a new name — it’s a bold step into our future,” said Jed Bettelon, Operating Partner and SVP of Marketing and Business Development. “We’re aligning our identity with our ambitions: to grow into new communities and maintain a consistent, elevated brand experience wherever you find us — whether it’s online, on the road, or in the showroom.”Bettelon added: “The new name also improves our digital presence and eliminates regional confusion, helping clients find and trust us faster. And yes — we’re embracing the otter. Oscar has become a recognizable part of our culture and client appeal. Otterly Baths is fun, it’s approachable, and it sticks — just like the experience we aim to deliver every day.”While the name is changing, the company’s people, values, and commitment to excellence remain exactly the same — only stronger. Otterly Baths will continue to operate from its New Carlisle headquarters and showroom, proudly serving clients throughout Dayton, Lima, Cincinnati, Columbus, and surrounding areas, where they can explore stylish, accessible bathroom solutions firsthand.As part of its next phase, Otterly Baths will be entering new territories and continuing to raise the bar for client satisfaction in home remodeling.To learn more, visit www.OtterlyBaths.com or stop by the showroom.For media inquiries or client questions, please contact info@thebathmasters.com.

