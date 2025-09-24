Food Express Expands Southeastern Presence with Acquisition of Two South Carolina Companies

Food Express Delivers Refreshment

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Express —a leading breakroom services provider across the Southeast—today announced the acquisition of two Columbia, South Carolina-based convenience services companies: Food Service Solutions and Snacktime. Both businesses are affiliates of GlobalConnect , and their strategic locations and capabilities further complement the Food Express organization.“These acquisitions underscore our commitment to thoughtful, strategic growth in markets where we can create immediate value for clients,” said Matt Kilpatrick, President of Food Express. “Food Service Solutions and Snacktime bring strong local relationships and operational excellence that align with our service standards and growth ambitions for South Carolina.”The acquisitions mark the third for Food Express within the past year, following the company’s recent expansion in Bradenton, Florida with the purchase of Snackworks . Food Express continues to advance its growth strategy with additional expansion planned or underway at key locations along the East Coast.In conjunction with the acquisitions, Food Express is pleased to announce the hiring of Gaye Tankersley as Director of Operations for its South Carolina locations. Tankersley joins the team with extensive industry experience and will oversee day-to-day operations and integration efforts in the region.Food Express is the operating company of GlobalConnect, North America’s only fully integrated network of independently operated breakroom services providers. For more information about Food Express, visit foodexpress.com.About GlobalConnectGlobalConnect redefines workplace convenience through innovation and technology, elevating the breakroom experience for organizations across North America. Through its affiliates, GlobalConnect delivers a comprehensive portfolio of corporate breakroom solutions, including micro markets, smart coolers, vending, office coffee, and water services. It has also emerged as a leader in technology solutions for convenience services, having pioneered innovation across all aspects of the industry. It’s best-in-class technology products help operators deliver better services to their clients by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and driving sales.For more information about GlobalConnect’s breakroom services, visit globalconnect.biz. Learn more about GlobalConnect’s technology solutions at globalconnectservices.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.