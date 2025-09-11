Food Express® Names Matt Kilpatrick as President

Matt Kilpatrick | President, Food Express

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food Express —a leading provider of micro markets, smart coolers, vending, and office coffee and water services to workplaces across the Southeast—has announced Matt Kilpatrick as President to drive its continued expansion.Food Express is the operating company of North American breakroom services leader GlobalConnect . With flagship operations based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia, Columbia, South Carolina, and Bradenton, Florida, Food Express continues to strengthen its presence throughout the Southeast. Kilpatrick will be responsible for leading and growing the company’s operations while spearheading targeted acquisitions across the region.Kilpatrick brings a distinguished track record in foodservice and technology leadership, with expertise in building high-performance cultures within operating companies. His strategic vision and service-first approach align with Food Express’ commitment to blending family-owned values with the latest in technology and innovation.“Rapid growth does not have to happen at the expense of outstanding client service,” said Kilpatrick. “Food Express is a prime example of how a family-owned, multi-generational, regional company can maintain a very high level of service while harnessing technology to spur rapid growth.”“Matt’s expertise in both operations and strategic growth will be a tremendous asset as we build on our success in the Southeastern market,” says Jeff Whitacre, CEO of GlobalConnect. “We are confident that under his direction, Food Express will significantly grow its footprint while continuing to set new standards for client service."Kilpatrick and his wife recently relocated to the Triad with their three sons.About GlobalConnectGlobalConnect is a fully integrated network of independently-operated breakroom services providers. Through its affiliates, GlobalConnect serves leading companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico with a full portfolio of corporate breakroom solutions, including micro markets, smart coolers and vending, office coffee, and water services. A leader in technology solutions for convenience services, GlobalConnect has pioneered innovation across all aspects of the industry. It’s best-in-class products help operators deliver better services to their clients by streamlining operations, reducing costs, and driving sales.

