IR Centers® and Urology Management Alliance Strategic Partnership to Expand Interventional Radiology Services Nationwide

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers®, the nation’s leading management platform dedicated to minimally invasive Interventional Radiology (IR) procedures in outpatient settings, has entered into a Preferred Strategic Partnership with Urology Management Alliance (UMA), a national network of independent urology practices. This agreement is designed to expand access to IR Centers’ advanced embolization services, streamline management support for UMA-affiliated practices, and deliver immediate operational efficiencies and access to technology across the network.

Through this new alignment, UMA-affiliated practices will gain access to IR Centers’ comprehensive outpatient management services. The program provides structured incentives for practices to migrate IR operations to the IR Centers® model, unlocking economies of scale, advanced clinical and business tools, and coordinated national infrastructure.

“This partnership brings together two organizations aligned around quality, innovation, and independence,” said Mike Shannon, CEO of First Urology and a member of the UMA Board. “IR Centers has demonstrated national leadership in outpatient interventional radiology, and this agreement gives UMA practices access to a trusted partner that can scale with us—clinically and operationally. We see this as a win for physicians, practices, and most importantly, for our patients.”

“This agreement reflects our shared commitment to advancing urologic care in partnership with the most forward-thinking organizations in the country,” said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers®. “UMA has built a powerful network of clinically excellent, independently operated urology groups. By aligning with IR Centers, they gain access to scalable tools, unified service lines, and national leadership in minimally invasive treatment of BPH, joint pain, and other conditions. We’re proud to welcome UMA as a Strategic Partner.”

UMA-affiliated practices that participate in the program will receive early access to IR Centers’ proprietary software platform, ChartlensIQ, which delivers EMR-integrated AI-driven Navigation, RCM, and patient outcome analytics through a single interface. Practices will also benefit from best in class onboarding, credentialing support, technology integration, and operational coordination tailored for IR-urology collaborations. Dr. Bagla added, “This partnership will accelerate our mutual growth while helping more patients avoid invasive surgery, extended downtime, and unnecessary hospitalizations. We are aligned on patient-first care, and we are just getting started.”

Urology Management Alliance (UMA) is a collaborative network of premier, independently owned urology practices across the United States. UMA’s mission is to empower independent urology groups with centralized resources, business development support, and scalable platforms—allowing physicians to remain autonomous while improving operational performance and patient outcomes. Through shared best practices and strategic partnerships, UMA ensures that its member practices are positioned to lead in innovation, efficiency, and excellence in urologic care.

IR Centers® is the nation’s only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers™—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com.

