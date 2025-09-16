Hydra Alkaline Water Donates Clean Water Systems to Suewong McFadden Academy’s New Avondale Campus

Student enjoying new Hydra Water Dispenser

AVONDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydra Alkaline Water , a leader in commercial-grade water filtration, is proud to announce the donation of a state-of-the-art clean water system to Suewong McFadden Academy (SMA), just in time for the grand opening of their new Avondale, Arizona location.The new Academy campus serves as a hub of innovation and community, offering families a student-first educational model that blends academic rigor with creativity, character development, and real-world readiness. SMA is focused on nurturing the “whole child” by creating an environment that supports both physical wellness and intellectual growth. The donation of Hydra’s fresh, purified, and alkaline water system complements this mission, ensuring that every child and teacher can enjoy safe, healthy hydration throughout the day.“As a father of five, I know firsthand the absolute importance of access to clean, healthy water,” said Greg Davis, CEO of Hydra Alkaline Water. “We are thrilled to support Suewong McFadden Academy as they open their new Avondale location, and it’s an honor to provide their students with the many benefits of fresh alkaline water. Our mission has always been about more than filtration—it’s about giving families and communities the gift of better living.”At the Academy’s recent open house, the system was already making a difference. Children and parents gathered around the new Hydra water dispenser, enjoying their first taste of cold, refreshing alkaline water.Suewong McFadden, Founder of SMA, shared, “Opening our Avondale campus is a dream realized, and seeing the children’s excitement over something as simple—but as vital—as clean, great-tasting water reminds us why we do what we do. The Hydra system has already brought joy, and at our open house, the kids loved the cool new water dispenser. We’re so grateful for this partnership and what it means for our students’ health and future.”Hydra Alkaline Water is no stranger to the Avondale community. The company operates three retail locations inside Phoenix-area Walmarts—in Happy Valley (Phoenix), Scottsdale, and Avondale—where shoppers can experience Hydra’s advanced systems firsthand. These retail partnerships give families the opportunity to see, taste, and learn about the benefits of commercial-grade whole-home water filtration before bringing Hydra into their homes.With this donation, Hydra Alkaline Water continues its commitment to community impact, ensuring that families, schools, and businesses have access to the cleanest and healthiest water possible.About Hydra Alkaline WaterHydra Alkaline Water provides cutting-edge, commercial-grade water filtration systems designed to deliver purified, alkaline, and deionized water throughout the home or business. Hydra systems remove harmful contaminants—including microplastics and PFAS—while enhancing hydration and wellness. Hydra operates multiple Hydra Alkaline Water Bar locations inside Phoenix-area Walmarts.About Suewong McFadden AcademySuewong McFadden Academy (SMA) is dedicated to providing innovative, student-focused education that nurtures growth, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning. With its new Avondale, AZ campus, SMA continues to expand opportunities for children and families in the community by combining academic excellence with programs that build wellness, confidence, and resilience. Learn more at www.thesmaacademy.org

