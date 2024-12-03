Clean Urban Living Launches Mall Campaign to Expand Access to Clean Energy Home Improvements Nationwide

Every home improvement we enable, every energy bill we help reduce—it all adds up to a cleaner, greener future.” — Greg Davis

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Urban Living is excited to announce agreements with Simonand Macerichmalls to bring clean energy home improvement solutions to communities nationwide. Starting this month, Clean Urban Living will open 22 new locations inside premium shopping destinations across the country, furthering its mission to make sustainable home upgrades more accessible and convenient.This expansion builds on the company’s successful program operating within Walmart stores, which has already helped thousands of homeowners explore energy-efficient options. Clean Urban Living will continue to grow its Walmart presence while leveraging the high visibility and community engagement opportunities offered by Simon and Macerich malls.Simplifying Clean Energy Home ImprovementsHomeowners today face an overwhelming array of options for making their homes cleaner and more energy-efficient, from Alkaline water to Low-E windows and HVAC systems to advanced roofing, home automation, and solar power. Clean Urban Living aims to simplify the process by creating approachable, trusted spaces where customers can learn about and access these solutions with confidence.“Clean energy should be accessible to everyone, but for too long, the industry has struggled with misconceptions and confusion,” said Greg Davis, CEO of Clean Urban Living. “By expanding to premium Simon and Macerich locations, we’re meeting people in their communities, making it easier than ever to explore, understand, and adopt clean energy solutions.”Building Trust in the Clean Energy IndustryThe solar industry in particular has faced challenges related to trust and perception, often leaving homeowners wary of adopting this powerful technology. Clean Urban Living is dedicated to addressing these concerns by providing clear, reliable information and partnering only with vetted, high-quality providers.“Our customers deserve the best, whether it’s expert advice, seamless installations, or cutting-edge technologies,” said Davis. “Partnering with Simon and Macerich allows us to reach more homeowners in an environment they already trust and enjoy visiting.”While solar power remains a cornerstone of Clean Urban Living’s offerings, the company emphasizes a holistic approach to home energy efficiency. Solutions like Low-E windows, efficient HVAC systems, and smart home automation can significantly reduce energy consumption while enhancing comfort and convenience.22 New Mall Locations OpeningThe first phase of this expansion includes 22 new Clean Urban Living locations opening inside Simon and Macerich malls starting this month. Whether a kiosk or store front, each location will feature interactive displays, personalized consultations, and exclusive promotions, providing homeowners with an engaging and informative experience.These mall-based hubs complement Clean Urban Living’s growing footprint in Walmart stores, which will also see additional locations in 2024. Together, these initiatives represent a commitment to reaching homeowners through diverse, accessible channels.A Movement Toward SustainabilityAs climate concerns continue to rise, small, actionable steps by individuals and families are more critical than ever. By embedding clean energy solutions into familiar retail spaces, Clean Urban Living is helping to create a cultural shift toward more sustainable living.“Every home improvement we enable, every energy bill we help reduce—it all adds up to a cleaner, greener future,” said Davis. “By meeting people where they shop and live, we’re breaking down barriers to adoption and creating real change.”Visit Clean Urban Living at a Mall or Walmart Near YouWith new locations at Simon and Macerich malls and an expanding presence in Walmart stores, Clean Urban Living is making clean energy solutions easier to access than ever. Shoppers can explore a range of products, consult with experts, and take the first step toward a more sustainable home.To find a location near you or learn more about Clean Urban Living’s services, visit www.cleanurbanliving.com About Clean Urban LivingClean Urban Living is a leading provider of clean energy home improvement solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services including energy-efficient windows, advanced HVAC systems, smart home technologies, roofing, and solar power. Dedicated to creating a more sustainable future, the company is committed to making these solutions accessible, affordable, and trusted for homeowners nationwide.

