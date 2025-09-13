AV-Comparatives Nominated for Euregio Innovation Award at European Forum Alpbach 2025

About

AV-Comparatives is the globally recognised, ISO 9001:2015-certified authority in independent cybersecurity testing. Founded in 1999 as a research initiative at the University of Innsbruck, AV-Comparatives has evolved into the world’s leading testing lab for cybersecurity solutions. From its origins investigating antivirus performance, the organisation now evaluates the entire cybersecurity landscape, including endpoint protection, EDR/XDR platforms, mobile and Mac security, anti-phishing, VPNs , parental controls, and cutting-edge operational technology (OT) defences. AV-Comparatives harnesses cutting-edge threat intelligence to conduct rigorous, real-world testing that mirrors the evolving global threat landscape. Our scientifically grounded methodology ensures the highest levels of accuracy, transparency, and impartiality. Each test is designed to evaluate whether cybersecurity products deliver on their promises, empowering consumers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure providers to make informed, data-driven security decisions. Results are freely accessible to the public, including private users, news organisations, and academic institutions. Certification from AV-Comparatives is regarded globally as an independent seal of excellence, trusted by vendors, IT professionals, and analysts alike. With a commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, AV-Comparatives remains at the forefront of cybersecurity assurance across IT, IoT, and OT domains. As the cybersecurity industry evolves, we continue to uphold our core values. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance, which is globally recognised. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does, with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests. AV-Comparatives Where Cybersecurity Meets Trust Unbiased. Transparent. Trusted.

