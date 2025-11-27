Reistor Presents Its ‘Everyday, Eco-friendly Wardrobe Sale’ - Classic, comfortable, and versatile

Reistor Eco-friendly Wardrobe Sale Reistor Stylish Breezy Dresses Reistor Vacation Ready Outfits

INDIA, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reistor, the sustainable clothing brand known for its timeless and eco-conscious fashion, announces its ‘Everyday, Eco-friendly Wardrobe Sale ’, highlighting a curated range of everyday outfits, comfortable loungewear, and vacation-ready styles for the holiday season. This collection captures everything we embrace this time of year: celebrations, comfort, ease, simplicity, and effortless style. The sale features Buy 3 Get 1 Free or 20% off sitewide, available exclusively for shoppers in India, Europe, and Australia at reistor.inEvent DetailsReistor’s Everyday, Eco-friendly Wardrobe Sale is now live! Whether you’re refreshing your daily wardrobe, gearing up for a beach vacation, or looking for soft, breathable loungewear to relax in, this event brings sustainable clothing options at exciting value. Customers can enjoy our Buy 3 Get 1 Free offer or 20% off sitewide throughout the sale.With stylish breezy dresses, chic tops, everyday co-ords, comfy travel sets, and thoughtful wardrobe staples, Reistor’s holiday lineup is designed to move with you. Each piece is made from planet-friendly fabrics such as organic cotton, Bemberg™ crepe , and hemp; all lightweight, breathable, and gentle on the skin. While Reistor’s collections are featured on select international platforms, these offers are exclusive to reistor.in, giving our community the perfect opportunity to build a sustainable, easygoing wardrobe for the season.“Our focus this season is effortless, feel-good fashion,” says Mehma Singh, co-founder at Reistor. “We’ve curated an assortment of outfits that you can move stylishly and comfortably in, from day to night; whether it’s for everyday wear, lounging at home, or travel/vacation. Everything is designed with comfort, care, and conscious craftsmanship.”Reistor offers a variety of styles for vacation, party, and also for work. With these outfits, you don’t have to stress over changing multiple looks throughout the day. Most of their outfits are consciously designed to blend seamlessly into your everyday life, moving with you from desk to dinner with ease. They’re classic, soft, versatile, and made with sustainability at heart. Explore Reistor’s everyday, lounge, and vacation-ready outfits , and shop the Everyday, Eco-friendly Wardrobe Sale today!About ReistorReistor creates stylish, sustainable, and ethically produced clothing designed to do as little harm as possible to the environment. Co-founded by sibling duo Harjas and Mehma Singh, backed by a 70-year legacy in textiles, Reistor is rooted in authenticity, craftsmanship, and conscious design.Every collection features natural fabrics, timeless silhouettes, and thoughtful detailing, bringing comfort, sustainability, and modern aesthetics together.To explore the collection and shop the sale, visit www.reistor.in

