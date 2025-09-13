Collaborating Without Borders to Create a Safer Future for Children

The office of the Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, with the support of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, is hosting the first ever International Forum of Central Asian Commissioners for Children’s Rights under the title of “Current issues in strengthening mechanisms for the protection of children's rights in Central Asian countries: regional cooperation among Children's Rights Commissioners.”

The two-day forum brings together Commissioners for Children’s Rights from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, as well as from Norway, Croatia and Finland, which currently chairs the European Network of Ombudspersons for Children (ENOC).

The event aims to create an effective regional platform for dialogue and interaction of children's ombudspersons from Central Asian countries. Further, the regional platform seeks to contribute to a constructive exchange of experience in the field of protecting children's rights, the optimal solution of common problems, the development of common approaches to countering common regional and transnational threats and challenges, as well as strengthening the capacity of children's ombudspersons institutions of the Central Asian countries.

"Political will and joint efforts of the Heads of States of Central Asia are aimed at sustainably creating a space of stability, cooperation, and development in the region. The regional platform of Children’s Ombudspersons will become a practical embodiment of this very idea of unity and shared responsibility on the path to ensuring the well-being of children – the present and the future of our region", said Ms. Surayyo Rakhmonova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The forum participants will discuss ways to integrate efforts and international initiatives into national strategies and plans aimed at protecting children's rights, as well as strengthening the capacity of the institutions of commissioners for children's rights in Central Asian countries. They pay particular attention to the prospects for the development of interregional and international cooperation of children's ombudspersons offices.

"Protecting children’s rights is not just a legal obligation under the Convention on the Rights of the Child – it is a moral responsibility that defines the kind of societies we are building. And when countries cooperate, when institutions join forces, the impact for children is multiplied", said Ms. Regina Castillo, UNICEF Representative in Uzbekistan.

The agenda of the forum includes such issues as national monitoring of the situation of children in the region; ensuring the safety of children on the Internet; effective mechanisms to prevent all forms of violence against children; ensuring children's access to justice.

Ambassador Antti Karttunen, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, said: "This important gathering is a big step forward in protecting child’s rights in Central Asia. It shows our shared commitment and understanding that keeping children safe needs ongoing cooperation, open discussions, and learning from each other. By working together - governments, human rights institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners - we can build stronger systems to make sure every child is safe, protected, and able to grow and succeed."

It is expected that as the final document of the forum, the Declaration of Children's Rights Commissioners of the Central Asian countries will be adopted, which is aimed at further strengthening interregional and international cooperation in the field of ensuring and protecting the rights of the child.

The Forum of Children's Rights Commissioners of the Central Asian countries, organized at the initiative of Uzbekistan, will be held annually. The next forum is planned to be held in 2026 in the Republic of Kazakhstan.