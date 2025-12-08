The BOW Institute Continues Its Powerful Teaching Series with a Virtual Session of the BOW Knows Business Accelerator

WASHINGTON D.C. , MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On the heels of a highly successful in-person kickoff, The BOW Institute proudly moves into the second session of its dynamic BOW Knows Business Accelerator — a four-week virtual learning experience designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their foundation, expand their vision, and step boldly into 2026.The first session set a powerful tone, bringing entrepreneurs together for hands-on learning, strategic insight, and a renewed sense of clarity about the road ahead. Now, the journey continues as the Accelerator transitions into its virtual format — allowing business owners across the region to participate, engage, and elevate their leadership from anywhere.Next Up: Business 102 – The Role of the Founder and Building Your Vision Taking place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM ET, this pivotal session will be led by three of BOW’s esteemed faculty leaders: Ticki Favaroth, Karen Sparks, and LaFarris Risby. Together, they bring decades of executive-level expertise, leadership wisdom, and strategic guidance to help founders gain clarity and confidence.*Ticki Favaroth — Senior Partner & Managing Director, HR&Co. and President of BOW Enterprises, is a nationally respected strategist and organizational architect known for helping corporations, government agencies, and visionary founders navigate transformational growth.*As The Family’s Financial Translator, Educator, and Advocate, Karen Sparks brings more than a decade of experience helping individuals regain their financial voice through strategic financial analysis and culturally aligned conflict resolution.*LaFarris L. Risby is a nationally recognized entrepreneur, Certified Family Life Educator, business strategist, and author with more than 30 years of impact. With only $50 and two children, she founded Loving Arms Childcare & Preschool and grew it into a nationally accredited, multi-million-dollar enterprise.Entrepreneurs will walk away equipped to:Clarify their vision for 2026 and beyondStrengthen their leadership capacity as foundersAlign their business model with mission and long-term goalsBegin laying the framework for sustained strategic growthParticipation means everything — and The BOW Institute is committed to walking alongside every entrepreneur in this cohort as they finish 2025 strong and prepare for a year marked by purpose, elevation, and momentum.The Accelerator is FREE to attend but registration is required. Click here to register For more information, please contact The BOW Institute.

