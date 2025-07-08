Epos Now launches Capital in Canada, expanding access to embedded business funding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epos Now , the AI-powered point-of-sale and embedded finance platform trusted by over 90,000 retail and hospitality businesses worldwide, has launched its Capital solution in Canada, bringing fast, flexible access to funding directly into the hands of small business owners.This launch marks the latest phase in the global rollout of Epos Now Capital, following strong adoption in key markets over the past 18 months, including the UK and the US. The expansion into Canada reflects continued demand for seamless, embedded financial tools that help independent businesses grow without the friction of traditional lending.Founded in Norwich, UK, in 2011, Epos Now has built its reputation on helping independent merchants compete with industry giants by combining enterprise-grade technology with affordable, scalable tools. The introduction of Capital in Canada further reinforces this mission.“Access to funding remains one of the most significant challenges for small businesses,” said Richard Nolan, Chief Operating Officer at Epos Now. “Traditional lenders are too slow, too rigid and often out of reach. We’re changing that by giving entrepreneurs instant access to capital based on their actual sales, not outdated credit processes.”With Epos Now Capital, no lengthy applications are required, and eligible merchants can receive funding within 48 hours of accepting an offer. Repayments are automatically aligned to daily income for added flexibility, while payback periods are capped to provide peace of mind.“With Capital now fully embedded in our point-of-sale and payments platform, Canadian businesses can get the support they need without jumping through hoops,” Nolan added. “It’s a huge step forward in levelling the playing field for independent businesses across the country.”

