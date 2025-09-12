Senate Resolution 152 Printer's Number 1164

PENNSYLVANIA, September 12 - PRINTER'S NO. 1164 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 152 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, KANE, MARTIN, COMITTA, FONTANA, ARGALL, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN, STEFANO AND VOGEL, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, SEPTEMBER 12, 2025 A RESOLUTION Observing September 15 through October 15, 2025, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, "National Hispanic Heritage Month" is celebrated in the United States to honor the history, culture and influence of past generations who came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America and Spain; and WHEREAS, Hispanics were the earliest European settlers to arrive in our great nation and many Hispanic people today are descendants of the indigenous peoples of the Caribbean and Central and South America; and WHEREAS, Hispanics have contributed significantly to the extraordinary diversity and progress of our Commonwealth and our nation; and WHEREAS, Latinos are the largest and fastest-growing ethnic minority in our Commonwealth and our nation; and WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's ethnically diverse population features nearly 1 million Hispanic residents, including 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.