Derby Barracks / DUI / Cruelty to a Child / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5004964
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025 @ 2153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58, Irasburg
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Cruelty to a Child, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Christian Cheney
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/11/2025 at approximately 2153 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible impaired driver travelling in the town of Irasburg. Troopers located the vehicle on VT Route 58 and identified the operator as Christian Cheney (28) of Essex Junction. Cheney had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle as well. After subsequent investigation Cheney was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing. While in custody Cheney displayed violent and tumultuous behavior in a public place.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2025 @ 0830 AM
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829
802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov
