Derby Barracks / DUI / Cruelty to a Child / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A5004964

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                            

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/11/2025 @ 2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58, Irasburg

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Cruelty to a Child, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Christian Cheney                                              

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/11/2025 at approximately 2153 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible impaired driver travelling in the town of Irasburg.  Troopers located the vehicle on VT Route 58 and identified the operator as Christian Cheney (28) of Essex Junction.  Cheney had a juvenile passenger in the vehicle as well.  After subsequent investigation Cheney was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks for processing.  While in custody Cheney displayed violent and tumultuous behavior in a public place.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/30/2025 @ 0830 AM         

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police | Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd, Derby, VT 05829

802.334.8881 | Richard.berlandy@vermont.gov

 

 

