MPD Makes Arrest in 6th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a woman in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 1800 block of 6th Street, Northwest. The suspect snatched property from the victim and then fled the scene. 

On Friday, September 12, 2025, 40-year-old Ayana Gardiner, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

CCN: 25139483

