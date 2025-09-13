Royalton Barracks / DUI Crash, Grossly Negligent Operation /
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2005059
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025 at approximately 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 MM27.8, Randolph, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI-Drug, Grossly Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Mary Braley
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a two motor vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 89 Northbound Mile Marker 27.8, in the Town of Randolph, Vermont. While interacting with the at fault operator, Braley (52) Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Subsequent investigation indicated Braley had been operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants. Through investigation Troopers, determined Braley was operating her motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and was a contributing factor to the crash.
Braley was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Braley was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on 12/17/2025, at 0830 hours to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2025 @ 0830
COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
