Singapore's Humanitarian Assistance for Communities Affected by Floods in Pakistan

The Singapore Government will contribute US$50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis caused by floods in Pakistan. The contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement the SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities. Singapore conveys its deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the floods.  

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 SEPTEMBER 2025


