FBI warns of cyber criminals targeting Salesforce platforms

The FBI Sept. 12 released an alert warning of malicious activities by cybercriminal groups UNC6040 and UNC6395, which the agency said are responsible for an increasing number of data theft and extortion intrusions. The FBI said the groups have recently been observed targeting organizations’ Salesforce platforms using different methods to obtain account access. UNC6040 has been known to obtain initial access to Salesforce accounts through voice phishing. The FBI said UNC6395 in August was found to have exploited compromised access tokens for an artificial intelligence chatbot that can be integrated with Salesforce. The threat actors successfully compromised victims and exfiltrated data.

The FBI included a series of recommendations to help reduce the risk of compromise from cyber actors. For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk, at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.

