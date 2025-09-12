Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of West Texas Severe Weather Threat

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms that could impact West Texas over the weekend.

"Texas stands ready to deploy all resources and support needed to help communities across the state respond to severe storms anticipated this weekend," said Governor Abbott. "With the potential for tornadoes, heavy rain, and flash flooding, people in West Texas are urged to monitor road conditions before traveling, heed the guidance of local and emergency officials, and check local weather forecasts to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms in the forecast across the western half of the state, including the Panhandle, South Plains, Far West Texas, Big Bend, Permian Basin, Concho Valley, and Big Country regions. These storms, beginning later tonight and lasting through early next week, have the potential to generate damaging wind, large hail, possible tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding risks. Additionally, the Texas Emergency Management Council continues to monitor dry conditions elsewhere leading to increased wildfire danger. Texans are encouraged to closely monitor local forecast information and take proactive steps to prepare.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state emergency response resources are available to support local severe weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1) : Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues

: Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads to assist with flood rescues Texas Parks and Wildlife Department : Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues

: Game Wardens, rescue boat teams, and helicopters with hoist capability to assist with flood rescues Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force) : Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

: Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas Department of Transportation : Personnel monitoring road conditions

: Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Department of Public Safety : Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit

: Helicopters with hoist capabilities, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, and the Tactical Marine Unit Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service : Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as County Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas : Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas : Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Texans are urged to prepare by following instructions of local officials, making an emergency plan, and building a kit of essential supplies.

Severe weather safety tips are available at TexasReady.gov, road conditions can be checked at DriveTexas.org, and flood safety information is available at TexasFlood.org. All-hazards preparedness resources are online at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.