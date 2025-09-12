Governor Abbott Signs Law Banning Sharia Compounds In Texas

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today ceremonially signed House Bill 4211 into law to ban residential property developments, like EPIC City, from creating Sharia compounds and defrauding and discriminating against Texans.

"One of the issues at stake is the freedom of religion," said Governor Abbott. “Another issue at stake is what’s called the right to contract. The fact is, religious freedom is a central part of the Texas Constitution. But bad actors like EPIC and EPIC City tried to use religion as a form of segregation. We will ensure that we have the laws and law enforcement in place to prevent attempts to build such discriminatory compounds in the state of Texas."

During his remarks, Governor Abbott explained how those behind EPIC City sought to create an entire “city” open only to Muslims, subject anyone who lives there to Sharia law, and restrict a landowner’s ability to later sell property. The Governor also noted that the legislation he signed into law preserves religious freedom, a bedrock value of our great state, while also protecting against efforts to forcibly impose Sharia law onto Texans.

The Governor was joined at the bill signing by Congressman Keith Self, Senator Angela Paxton, Representative Jeff Leach, Representative Candy Noble, Representative Katrina Pierson, Representative Keresa Richardson, Representative Matt Shaheen, and other state and local leaders.

House Bill 4211 (Noble/Hughes) regulates business schemes that create housing developments (like EPIC City) to ensure that they do not engage in discriminatory housing arrangements or create unfair investment practices that harm Texans.