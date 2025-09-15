Indiana Criminal Defense Attorney Sponsors Heartland International Film Festival Exclusive Trailer Watch Party

Indianapolis Criminal Defense Attorney Mark Nicholson Law Office of Mark Nicholson logo Heartland Film Festival

The Law Office of Mark Nicholson is sponsoring an exclusive Heartland Film Festival Trailer Watch Party. It is on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heartland Film will offer a special sneak peek of its upcoming 34th Heartland International Film Festival (#HIFF34) at an exclusive Trailer Watch Party. The event, presented by the Law Office of Mark Nicholson, will take place on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 7:30 PM EDT at the Heartland Film Headquarters, located at 8950 Otis Avenue.Film enthusiasts are invited to get an early look at the festival's lineup. The event will feature a full hour of trailers from this year's official selections. To enhance the experience, attendees will be served complimentary HotBox pizza and have access to a cash bar. Doors will open at 7:00 PM, allowing guests to mingle before the screening begins at 7:30 PM. This watch party provides a unique opportunity for the community to "get a sneak peek of this year's Heartland International Film Festival lineup."Guests can "bring your friends, grab a scorecard to track their favorites, and start planning your festival lineup." This interactive element encourages attendees to engage with the film slate and prepare for the main event. In addition to the trailer screenings, official festival guidebooks and yard signs will be available for pickup, allowing festival-goers to begin their planning and show their support. As a Heartland Film festivalgoer, attorney Nicholson expressed gratitude, stating, "It is a privilege and honor to be sponsoring the event!"The event aims to build excitement for the annual festival, which showcases a diverse range of independent films from across the globe. By offering this preview, Heartland Film continues its mission to connect audiences with compelling stories and foster a vibrant film community in Indianapolis. Tickets for the Trailer Watch Party are available for RSVP online About Heartland Film, Inc.Heartland Film, Inc. is a non-profit arts organization that runs the annual Heartland International Film Festival in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its mission is to curate, promote, and celebrate thoughtful and engaging films from diverse perspectives. Through its annual festival and year-round programming, Heartland Film aims to inspire filmmakers and audiences to be storytellers and story-seekers.About the Law Office of Mark Nicholson Indianapolis criminal defense attorney , known as The Battery Man, for his extensive experience in criminal battery cases, has been representing clients throughout Indiana since 2009. The firm specializes in Criminal Defense, Personal Injury , and Civil Rights cases, providing dedicated legal support to the Indianapolis community and throughout Indiana.

