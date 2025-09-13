Civil Rights Attorney Mark Nicholson to Speak at Free Civil Rights Workshop September 20th

Indianapolis Civil Rights Attorney Mark Nicholson Know Your Rights Workshop Law Office of Mark Nicholson logo

The Light keepers of Henry County will host a free "Know Your Rights" workshop on September 20th at 3:00 PM.

NEW CASTLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lightkeepers of Henry County will host a free "Know Your Rights" workshop on September 20th at 3:00 PM, designed to educate community members about their constitutional rights and protections. The interactive workshop will take place at The Lighthouse, located at 2600 C Ave in New Castle, Indiana.The two-hour educational event aims to empower Henry County residents with practical knowledge about civil rights, including freedom of speech, religion, assembly, and petition. Attendees will learn how to protect themselves and their communities against unlawful discrimination, police misconduct, and other civil rights violations through real-life scenarios and expert guidance."Understanding your civil rights is the first step to protecting them," says Attorney Mark Nicholson, an Indianapolis Civil Rights Attorney , who will serve as one of the workshop's featured speakers alongside other legal and community advocates. The workshop will cover essential topics including proper procedures during police stops , immigration and detention rights, and how to safely exercise free speech rights.The educational session will address critical situations that community members may encounter, providing practical tools and knowledge that participants can share with family, friends, and neighbors. The workshop is designed to be accessible to individuals, families, organizations, and anyone interested in promoting justice and equality within their community."We aim to equip community members with the knowledge they need to advocate for themselves and others," explains Mary Nicholson, a spokesperson for the Lightkeepers. The interactive format will allow participants to engage directly with legal experts and community advocates, ensuring they leave with actionable information they can apply in real-world situations.The Lightkeepers of Henry County emphasize that this workshop represents a valuable opportunity for residents to become more informed about their constitutional protections while building stronger community connections around civil rights awareness and advocacy.Registration for the free workshop is available online, and the organization encourages all Henry County residents to attend this important educational opportunity.About Lightkeepers of Henry CountyThe Lightkeepers of Henry County is a community organization dedicated to defending the rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States and the State of Indiana. The organization focuses on educating residents about their civil rights while working to protect constitutional freedoms and promote justice and equality throughout Henry County.

