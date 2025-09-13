St Albans Barracks Fire Investigation

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#:25A2006794

Vermont State Police Fire Investigator: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch

Division of Fire Safety Investigator (s): Assistant State Fire Marshal Jesse Dobiecki,

STATION: Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025, 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, 864 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia, Vt.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/12/2025, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) was contacted by the Georgia Fire Department about an exterior fire on the back side of the Dollar General in Georgia, Vt. With no injuries. Members of the FEIU responded to assist the fire department and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch at the Williston Barracks, 802-878-7111 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

