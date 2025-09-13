St Albans Barracks Fire Investigation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A2006794
Vermont State Police Fire Investigator: Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
Division of Fire Safety Investigator (s): Assistant State Fire Marshal Jesse Dobiecki,
STATION: Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit
DATE/TIME: 09/12/2025, 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, 864 Ethan Allen Highway, Georgia, Vt.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/12/2025, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) was contacted by the Georgia Fire Department about an exterior fire on the back side of the Dollar General in Georgia, Vt. With no injuries. Members of the FEIU responded to assist the fire department and conducted an investigation into the origin and cause of this fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch at the Williston Barracks, 802-878-7111 or by contacting the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).
Detective Sergeant David Hurwitch
Fire and Explosion Investigations Unit
Vermont State Police
3294 St. George Road | Williston, VT 05495
c: 802-585-0394 | David.hurwitch@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.