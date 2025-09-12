WSDOT selects contractor to begin permanent repairs on SR 410 White River Bridge Saturday, Sept. 13

BUCKLEY – The Washington State Department of Transportation selected Guy F. Atkinson Construction to deliver permanent repair on the State Route 410 White River Bridge between Buckley and Enumclaw. Contractors will begin work Saturday, Sept. 13. At the direction of Governor Bob Ferguson, the contract requires Atkinson to work seven days a week until the bridge is reopened, in an estimated six to eight weeks. WSDOT's goal is to reopen the bridge between Friday, Oct. 31 and Friday, Nov. 14.

"Thanks to the hard work of our WSDOT crews, we're beginning permanent repairs ahead of schedule," Governor Bob Ferguson said. "We understand the significant impacts this closure has on our communities. That's why we're requiring our contractor to work seven days a week until this critical lifeline is restored."

The White River Bridge was struck on Aug. 18, causing significant damage to several components and resulting in the immediate closure of the bridge. Governor Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation on Aug. 27, allowing the state to seek federal funds to reimburse the cost of the repairs.

WSDOT bridge maintenance crews finished installing five temporary braces on the bridge ahead of schedule, allowing the contractor to begin this weekend. These braces are necessary before proceeding with permanent repairs, as they help stabilize the bridge and support the weight of equipment and personnel on the bridge during construction.

Repairs include replacing damaged steel components, heat-straightening bent members and repainting affected areas. Once the repairs are complete and the bridge has been restored to its pre-strike condition, crews will remove the braces and reopen the bridge to two-lane traffic.

The White River Bridge will remain fully closed to all traffic throughout the permanent repair process. The closure allows the contractor to work efficiently, reduces long-term disruption experienced by local communities and ultimately restores full two-lane traffic sooner. Until repairs are complete, travelers should continue to use the signed detour via SR 164, SR 18 and SR 167, which can add 45 to 60 minutes to trips during peak hours.

WSDOT continues coordinating closely with the cities of Enumclaw and Buckley, King and Pierce counties, emergency responders, school districts, and transit to manage detours and keep communities informed.

Bridge history

Built in 1949, the steel truss bridge carries more than 22,000 vehicles a day. While the bridge was rated in “fair” condition during its April 2025 inspection, the Aug. 18 collision underscores the vulnerability of Washington’s aging infrastructure and the importance of sustained preservation investment across the state.

WSDOT will continue to provide updates. In addition to the real-time travel map, information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.