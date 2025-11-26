Commercial Aviation Work Group meeting Dec. 9 at Boeing Field: Attendees also may join meeting online

OLYMPIA – The state Commercial Aviation Work Group evaluating future commercial aviation and transportation needs will host its fifth public hybrid meeting of 2025 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Boeing Field in Seattle.

The group recently submitted its November report (PDF 163KB) to the Legislature.

The work group was formed to evaluate the long-range commercial aviation and transportation needs of the state. Members are asked to research alternatives for more aviation capacity and expanding the use of existing airports as well as opportunities with other forms of transportation. The work group is not tasked with searching for or building a new airport.

There will be a public comment portion during the meeting for those in person and online via Zoom. Additionally, the public can submit comments at any time by filling out the work group’s online contact form.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Where: Boeing Field, 6526 Ellis Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108.

Parking is free in front and around the building and does not require a permit.

Participants also may attend the meeting online via Zoom (pre-registration is required), or people can watch a live stream on TVW.

Details: People who wish to provide public comment should note that:

Comments are accepted anytime when submitted through the online contact form.

For the Dec. 9 meeting, there will be 30 minutes on the agenda for public comment. Meeting facilitators will accept requests to speak from participants online and in person. People who wish to comment will be allowed no more than two minutes to provide input.

Previous Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission

The work group is separate from the previous Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission that researched locations to meet the state’s forecast demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation. At its final meeting in 2023, the commission focused on providing information to be used by the Commercial Aviation Work Group. The commission released its final report (PDF 613KB) June 15, 2023. The work group has different members and a different mission.