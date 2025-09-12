Governor Stein Thanks Secretary Joey Hopkins for His Years of Public Service, Welcomes Daniel Johnson as New Secretary of Transportation

NORTH CAROLINA, September 12 - Today Governor Stein honored North Carolina Department of Transportation Secretary Joey Hopkins for his decades of service to the State of North Carolina and announced the appointment of Navy veteran and current NCDOT Deputy Secretary and General Counsel Daniel Johnson as secretary. Hopkins will retire as Secretary of Transportation on October 1, and Johnson will take over the role.

“Secretary Hopkins has served at the Department of Transportation for more than 30 years and was planning for his retirement until Hurricane Helene struck our state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I asked him to delay his retirement to help steer us through the early phases of recovery and rebuilding. I am so grateful that he did, and we have reopened 97% of our state-maintained roads. He is a true public servant, beloved across the state and across the aisle, and I wish him a joyful retirement with his family.

“We have much work ahead to strengthen our infrastructure in western North Carolina, as well as to lead our entire state into the future of transportation. With his record of public service, leadership, and expertise in transportation, Daniel Johnson is the right person for the job. I welcome him to the role and look forward to working together to build a safer, stronger, and better-connected North Carolina.”

Hopkins became Secretary of Transportation in October 2023. Before being named secretary, Hopkins served as NCDOT’s chief operating officer. His work to develop North Carolina’s Strategic Prioritization Process helped NCDOT use existing funding more efficiently and effectively to enhance the state’s infrastructure while supporting economic growth, job creation, and improved quality of life. Under his leadership, North Carolina has reopened 97% of state-maintained roads that were closed because of Hurricane Helene within a year of the storm.

“It has been an honor to serve as Secretary of Transportation, and I am grateful to all the North Carolinians who put their trust in our team,” said Secretary of Transportation Joey Hopkins. “Daniel Johnson has been a valuable advisor to me, and I am proud to pass the torch to him.”

Johnson has served as NCDOT’s Deputy Secretary and General Counsel since 2019. Before joining NCDOT, Johnson worked in private practice, was an assistant district attorney in Wake County, and served as a surface warfare officer in the U.S. Navy. Johnson is a Navy and Marine Corps Medal recipient – the highest non-combat decoration awarded for heroism. He is a native of Hickory, North Carolina, and earned undergraduate and law degrees at the University of North Carolina.

“Secretary Hopkins leaves a legacy of leadership that I can only hope to continue,” said Daniel Johnson. “We must continue the task of building a transportation system that meets the needs of our growing state, and I am eager to get to work.”