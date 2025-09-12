Failed Tactical Decision Didn’t Render Lawyer Ineffective

A man convicted of murder and attempted murder has failed in his effort to persuade Div. Eight of the Court of Appeal for this district that he was denied the effective assistance of counsel at trial because the lawyer did not object to the admission into evidence of a confession by the actual shooter.

