MPD Investigating Eastern Avenue Fatal Pedestrian Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Northeast.

On Saturday, September 6, 2025, at approximately 9:58 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, for reports of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, conscious and breathing, suffering injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Angela Boston of Northeast, D.C.

The preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian was standing in the southeast bound lane in the 1100 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast, when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. The striking vehicle, described as a black SUV with tinted windows, fled the scene.

Detectives from MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are handling this investigation.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

