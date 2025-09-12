MPD Searching for 1st Street Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a burglary offense which occurred in Southwest.

On Thursday, September 11, 2025, at approximately 7:04 a.m., the suspect unlawfully entered a residence in the 1500 block of 1st Street, Southwest. After gaining entry, the suspect stole the victim’s property before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance camera footage and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25138982

