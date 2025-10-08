MPD Seeking Suspects in Southeast Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole property from the United Medical Center in Southeast.
On September 4, 2025, at approximately 2:28 a.m., the suspects unlawfully entered the establishment located in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects stole property before fleeing the scene.
The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25135091
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.