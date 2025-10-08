MPD Seeking Suspects in Southeast Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for two suspects who stole property from the United Medical Center in Southeast.

On September 4, 2025, at approximately 2:28 a.m., the suspects unlawfully entered the establishment located in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects stole property before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:







Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25135091