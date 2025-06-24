OLOID & Armatura Global Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Market Access for Passwordless Authentication

Armatura to market OLOID's privacy-first passwordless platform for frontline workers, addressing rising demand in regulated high-security enviornment.

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OLOID, a leading provider of privacy-first identity and access technologies, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Armatura Global Solutions , a trusted provider of biometric access control and identity management systems. Under this partnership, Armatura will offer OLOID’s passwordless authentication platform to its enterprise and government customers across North America, supporting broader adoption of secure, credential-free digital access solutions.This partnership comes at a pivotal moment, as organizations accelerate their move away from passwords and legacy credentials based on knowledge factors. According to Gartner, 60% of large enterprises are expected to implement passwordless methods in at least 50% of use cases by 2026.Armatura’s broad market reach and unmatched expertise in touchless biometric verification technology (inc. face & palm) position it to introduce OLOID’s platform into sectors prioritizing security modernization.“As identity becomes the new perimeter, eliminating passwords is no longer optional; it’s a strategic imperative,” said Michael Benayoun, Head of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships at OLOID. “This partnership allows us to scale adoption by aligning with a respected industry leader that understands the challenges and priorities of today’s enterprise security landscape.”OLOID’s platform provides touchless biometric (facial, palm), QR, badge and mobile-based authentication for both physical and digital access, built with enterprise-grade privacy, interoperability, and compliance in mind. It supports a wide range of use cases, from workforce entry and time tracking to workstation and application login, without requiring major changes to existing infrastructure.“Our clients are prioritizing access experiences that are both seamless and secure,” said Larry Reed, Vice President of OEM Partnerships at Armatura. “By making OLOID’s advanced authentication platform available to them, we’re helping organizations reduce credential-related risk, support compliance initiatives, and advance their zero trust strategies, without adding complexity to existing operations.“We’ve seen growing adoption for the use of our touchless palm verification in numerous applications, including point-of-sale payment systems, healthcare patient onboarding, and employee time & attendance. We believe OLOID’s passwordless access technology will quickly achieve the same level of adoption in the market.”Key Benefits of the Partnership:● Expanded Market Availability for Passwordless Access SolutionsArmatura will introduce and enable deployment of OLOID’s authentication platform (along with touchless biometric verification) across its customer ecosystem, bringing secure, modern identity capabilities to a wider range of organizations.● Accelerated Transition Away from Legacy CredentialsEnterprises gain a practical path to adopt passwordless workflows for doors, devices, and applications, enhancing both user experience and risk posture.● Support for Zero Trust and Compliance-Driven EnvironmentsOLOID’s platform aligns with NIST, FIDO2, HIPAA, and other regulatory frameworks, supporting high-assurance identity in healthcare, critical infrastructure, and other regulated sectors.This partnership enhances OLOID’s go-to-market capacity while enabling Armatura to meet growing customer demand for next-generation authentication technologies tailored for today’s hybrid and high-security environments.==========About OLOIDOLOID is a leader in enterprise identity and access technology, offering a unified platform for password less authentication and identity orchestration for frontline workers and shared devices. Designed for seamless deployment in both physical and digital environments, OLOID’s solutions reduce risk, enhance privacy, and support regulatory compliance across industries. Visit www.oloid.com to learn more.About Armatura Global SolutionsArmatura Global Solutions is a developer of advanced biometric access control and identity management technologies. With a reputation for innovation and reliability, Armatura delivers secure and scalable access solutions to enterprises and government agencies worldwide. Visit www.armatura.id for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.