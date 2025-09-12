OSCE strongly condemns act of vandalism at the Orthodox cemetery in Pečuj

SARAJEVO, 12 September 2025 - The OSCE Mission to BiH (Mission) strongly condemns the 11 September act of vandalism at the Orthodox cemetery in Pečuj near Zenica and expresses heartfelt sympathy to those affected by the desecration of these tombstones.

We welcome the solidarity from local actors, including the FBiH Minister of Displaced Persons and Refugees, the Mayor, the Inter-religious Chapter in Zenica, Serb Cultural Association “Prosvjeta”, and the Islamic Community in Zenica.

Religious symbols and sacred sites hold deep significance for individuals and communities and must be respected and protected in full adherence with fundamental human rights, particularly the right to freedom of religion or belief. Every community and individual in Bosnia and Herzegovina, regardless of religious affiliation, must feel safe and respected in public and private expressions of faith and tradition.

The Mission both commends reactions by the community and authorities and calls for swift and impartial investigation of this incident as a first step in ensuring justice. Accountability helps prevent future attacks and reinforces the safety and security of all communities. Such attacks may constitute hate crimes under domestic and international law, and should a bias motive be established, it must be explicitly recognized and prosecuted as such, in line with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s legal obligations and OSCE commitments on addressing hate crimes.

The Mission urges leaders throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina to demonstrate zero tolerance for bias-motivated violence while promoting dialogue, understanding and mutual respect among all faiths and ethnic groups. The Mission will continue supporting all stakeholders to ensure such incidents are addressed decisively and communities and individuals feel protected.