DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 916-Unit Class A Self Storage Development in the La Cantera Community of San Antonio, TX.

The DXD Storage facility in La Cantera, San Antonio, TX - Managed by Extra Space Storage This facility is designed to capitalize on the site’s topography, incorporating three levels of ground-floor loading. DXD Capital - La Cantera. Managed by Extra Space Storage.

The new, Class A facility brings premium, convenient, and secure self-storage to the high-traffic corridor near The Rim shopping center in San Antonio.

This site checks every box we look for. Strong residential density, high retail traffic, and thriving demographics make La Cantera one of the most compelling demand corridors in the market.” — Tyler McKee - DXD Capital, Director of Development

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital , in partnership with Olympus Ventures LLC, is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of DXD - La Cantera, a 117,687 sq. ft. Class A self storage facility located at 19130 Talavera Ridge in San Antonio, Texas. The three-level facility will deliver 87,425 net rentable square feet across 916 climate-controlled units, averaging 95 sq. ft. per unit. Construction is being led by CAPCO General Contracting and is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with units available to rent in Spring 2027.The new site is strategically positioned just off I-10, approximately 1 mile north of The Rim, the most-visited shopping center in Texas, with nearly 16 million annual visits. The new storage facility will also provide seasonal storage solutions for the nearly 36,000 students attending the University of Texas at San Antonio. This facility has been uniquely designed to capitalize on the site’s topography, incorporating three levels of ground-floor loading. This configuration ensures every unit has premium ground-level access, enhancing customer convenience.“This site checks every box we look for,” said Tyler McKee, Development Director at DXD Capital. “Strong residential density, high retail traffic, and thriving demographics make this pocket of La Cantera one of the most compelling demand corridors in the market, and our proprietary analytics reinforced that conviction.”Extra Space Storage will manage the property and currently manages 89% of DXD’s operating portfolio and future pipeline. Extra Space operates more than 41 million net rentable square feet across Texas.DXD continues to expand its footprint across the Texas Triangle, with active developments in San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas. The La Cantera project reflects the firm’s disciplined approach to identifying supply-constrained submarkets, leveraging proprietary data tools, and delivering institutional-grade assets positioned for long-term performance.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm solely focused on the self storage sector. Since its inception, the firm has invested in 35 ground-up developments and one seven-facility portfolio acquisition across the United States. Leveraging proprietary analytics and deep market expertise, DXD Capital identifies and executes unique self storage investments designed to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for its partners.About Olympus VenturesOlympus Ventures LLC is a Minnesota limited liability company that serves as the family office and private investment company of Richard M. Schulze, the founder of Best Buy. Olympus provides office support for the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which supports organizations operating in the areas of human and social services, education, health and medicine, and entrepreneurship.

