DXD Capital Announces Grand Opening of New Class-A Self-Storage Facility in Georgetown, Texas

New Class-A Self-Storage Facility in Georgetown, Texas New Class-A Self-Storage Facility in Georgetown, Texas

Class-A facility brings 1,021 climate-controlled units to America's fastest-growing city, managed by Extra Space Storage. Developed by DXD Capital.

DXD assembled an exceptional team to execute this project, beginning with a strong design team and the early engagement of Capco as design-builder to navigate and overcome key entitlement challenges.” — Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DXD Capital , a leader in self-storage development, today announced the grand opening of its newest Class-A, climate-controlled self-storage facility. The property is located at 2040 Airport Road in Georgetown, TX , a key submarket in the rapidly expanding North Austin corridor.The new four-story facility offers 94,975 net rentable square feet, comprises 1,021 climate-controlled units, and will be professionally managed by Extra Space Storage, the nation's largest self-storage operator, ensuring a best-in-class customer experience. The facility, constructed by Capco General Contracting , received its certificate of occupancy on April 21 and is now open to the public. Due to the natural slope of the terrain on which the facility is built, there will be two levels of at-grade loading, providing customers with more convenient storage options.This development is strategically located to serve the needs of Georgetown, which the U.S. Census Bureau has recognized as America's fastest-growing city for three consecutive years. Situated just off Interstate 35 and adjacent to a new Costco, the facility is positioned to support the area's significant residential and commercial growth.This marks the first opening out of three facilities that broke ground in the summer of 2025 in a strategic partnership with Mar-Gulf Management Inc. (“Mar-Gulf”) and MDI Capital, LLC (“MDI”), the international real estate subsidiaries of Kuwait Financial Centre (“Markaz”). The other two facilities, located in Sarasota, FL, and Richmond, VA, are still under construction and are scheduled to open this summer."DXD assembled an exceptional team to execute this project, beginning with a strong design team and the early engagement of Capco as design-builder to navigate and overcome key entitlement challenges. Due to environmental constraints identified early in the process, overall site development was limited to less than 40% of the total site area. Throughout the project, we worked closely with multiple municipal agencies within Georgetown, as well as the FAA, given our adjacency to the Georgetown Municipal Airport. We are proud to have delivered a facility that came in ahead of schedule, one that reflects real collaboration with the local community, whose support was integral to this project's success” Scott Hughes, Managing Director of Construction at DXD Capital.ABOUT KUWAIT FINANCIAL CENTRE “MARKAZ”Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.44 billion (USD 4.67 billion) as of 31 March 2025. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation by creating new investment channels. These channels have unique characteristics and have helped Markaz broaden investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.About DXD CapitalDXD Capital is a data-driven real estate private equity firm focused on investing in the self-storage sector. Since its inception in 2020, DXD Capital's portfolio has grown to over 40 projects, including 26 leasing assets, 3 sold facilities, 5 assets currently under construction, and a strong pipeline of deals in underwriting and development. The firm is currently deploying its third fund, targeting $200 million, with the goal of building and acquiring 40-50 additional self-storage investments across the United States. For more information, please visit dxd.capital.

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