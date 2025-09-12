Mayor Bowser Cuts the Ribbon on The Ana Townhomes in Anacostia

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined community members to celebrate the ribbon cutting of The Ana Townhomes, a new family-sized townhome community in Ward 8, just steps from the Anacostia Metro Station. Of the 20 new townhomes, most units are targeted toward workforce housing and six units are designated for households earning between 50% and 80% of the Median Family Income (MFI).

“This is what we want for Washingtonians — turning vacant spaces into new homes, and in this case, affordable homeownership opportunities right near public transportation,” said Mayor Bowser. “At a time when homeownership feels out of reach to so many people, The Ana Townhomes are putting it back in reach for 20 more families in DC.”

The project was made possible through a $1.6 million investment from the DC Housing Finance Agency’s (DCHFA) Housing Investment Platform (HIP), which invests in single-family townhome and condo transactions. Through HIP, DCHFA partners with developers to reduce upfront financial burdens to better expand affordable homeownership opportunities across the District.

“The Housing Investment Platform is delivering vital homeownership opportunities to residents often referred to as ‘The Missing Middle’ — individuals whose incomes exceed eligibility for most affordable rental programs, yet who face a limited supply of newly constructed three- and four-bedroom homes at attainable price points,” said DCHFA Executive Director and CEO Christopher E. Donald. “The Ana Townhomes project ensures that families who contribute to the fabric of our city have the opportunity to establish permanent roots, raise their children, and build generational wealth within the District.”

The project, developed in partnership with H2 Communities, H2 Design Build, and ASSET Management Consulting, is located on a formerly vacant and underutilized lot that was previously owned by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and that the District acquired in 2014. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development announced in 2019 that the partnership would develop the lot into housing, and the project came to fruition this year.

The townhome units each consist of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a one-car garage, and have an average size of 1,800 square feet. Six units are designated as affordable housing—three reserved for households earning up to 50% MFI and three for those earning up to 80% MFI. The remaining 14 units are targeted toward workforce housing.

The Ana Townhomes represent Mayor Bowser’s continued commitment to building affordable housing and creating affordable homeownership opportunities. In her ten years as mayor, Mayor Bowser has invested over $1.4 billion in the Housing Production Trust Fund, and her FY26 Budget, Grow DC, includes an additional $100 million. These and other investments are part of the Mayor’s Growth Agenda for DC, which is dedicated to ensuring the District remains a great place to live, work, and do business.

