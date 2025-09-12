MDC invites the public to free Get MO Wild Fall Fest on Oct. 4

Body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As autumn begins and the weather cools, it’s the perfect time to head outdoors and try a new skill or two. Visit the free Get MO Wild Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center in Blue Springs. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will have nature exhibits, demonstrations, food trucks, and the chance to try a variety of outdoor skills.

All activities are free. Experts will assist newcomers with outdoor skills such as archery, kayaking, fishing, air rifles, atlatl, and more. All ages are welcome at this family-friendly event. Food trucks will be onsite to purchase treats.

For more information on Get MO Wild, visit https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/210775.

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center is located at 1401 NW Park Rd in Blue Springs. Call 816-228-3766 with any questions.