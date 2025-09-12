Traffic Alert - US Route 302, Newbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 302 is blocked in the area of Welch Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for 2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



