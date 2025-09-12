For Immediate Release

Friday, September 12, 2025

Contact

Amanda Wheeler, Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

[email protected]

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS

Montpelier, Vt – Governor Phil Scott today announced leadership appointments: Kendal Smith as commissioner of the Department of Labor, Chris Winters as deputy commissioner of the Department of Labor, and Dr. Rick Hildebrant as commissioner of the Department of Health.

Kendal Smith, commissioner of the Department of Labor

Kendal Smith has served as deputy commissioner of the Department of Labor since January. Prior to that, she served as Governor Scott’s director of policy and legislative affairs for eight years, where she was responsible for policy and budget development, and advancing gubernatorial priorities.

“Kendal has been a valued member of my senior executive team since I first became Governor. As deputy commissioner at the Department of Labor she’s proven herself to be a strong leader and I’m confident she’ll continue to serve Vermonters and the Department well in this new role,” said Governor Phil Scott.

“It is a true privilege to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Labor, and I am grateful to Governor Scott for this opportunity,” said Kendal Smith. “In this role, I am eager to build on our work connecting Vermonters with critical services—from meaningful employment and training opportunities to ensuring workplace safety and protecting workers’ rights.”

Chris Winters, deputy commissioner of the Department of Labor

Chris Winters has served as the commissioner of the Department for Children and Families (DCF) since 2023. Prior to that, Winters was deputy secretary of state for nearly a decade, overseeing all aspects of the office responsible for elections, business registration, corporations, and the state records and archives. He started his career with the Secretary of State’s Office as a staff attorney, then as director of the Office Professional Regulation.

“Chris’ experiences at DCF, as well as the Secretary of State’s office, working with Vermonters and businesses, makes him a great addition to the Department of Labor,” said Governor Phil Scott. “I also want to thank him for the steady leadership he’s provided to DCF over the last two and a half years.”

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to lead DCF and am excited for this new challenge at the Department of Labor. I have always been proud to work every day to solve problems for Vermonters and give back to the state that has given so much to me,” said Winters. “My experience at DCF helping Vermonters with complicated lives and economic challenges will serve me well as I focus on labor and workforce issues, as will my years working with other state agencies, businesses, and licensed professions and occupations.”

Following Winters’ departure from DCF, Sandi Hoffman, who currently serves as deputy commissioner of the Department of Vermont Health Access, will become interim commissioner of DCF.

Dr. Rick Hildebrant, commissioner of the Department of Health

Dr. Rick Hildebrant, of Clarendon, who is a doctor of internal medicine, currently serves as chief medical information officer and medical director of hospital medicine at Rutland Regional Medical Center. In that role, he spearheaded strategic initiatives to enhance information sharing across healthcare systems, strengthen data governance frameworks, and ensure seamless interoperability between clinical and public health entities.

“Dr. Hildebrant has a proven track record of leading healthcare innovation and transformation. I believe both his clinical and medical experience will be valuable assets as we continue to navigate the public health challenges facing Vermont,” said Governor Phil Scott.

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed as the next Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health. Even as public health leadership faces challenges nationally, Vermont has consistently demonstrated that collaboration, science, and community can chart a different course,” said Dr. Hildebrant. “I look forward to working with Governor Scott, the dedicated staff at the Department of Health, and my colleagues across the Agency of Human Services to build on this tradition and keep Vermont among the healthiest states in the nation.”

Dr. Hildebrant holds a Doctor of Medicine from Drexel University College of Medicine and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine.

Both Smith and Winters will begin their new roles September 22, Hildebrant’s appointment is effective October 13.

