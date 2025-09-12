Temporary Housing Plan for Denare Beach Residents

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2025

Last week municipal leaders from the Village of Denare Beach, the Town of Creighton and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's Recovery Task Team (RTT), shared their plan with community members to meet the temporary housing needs of displaced residents over the winter months.

The plan includes placing up to 35 temporary modular homes within the communities of Creighton and Denare Beach, which will support displaced individuals and families to remain near their community and access local services and supports during their recovery.

The units will be available for residents beginning in October.

"Our government and the Recovery Task Team are supporting Denare Beach and Creighton by working together with their leaders to meet the needs of displaced residents as we head into the winter months," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. said. "The recent information session allowed residents of both communities to learn about the temporary housing plan."

"Working together to assist residents in returning to their permanent homes remains a top priority," Denare Beach Mayor Carl Lentowicz said. "We appreciate all of the support from Creighton and the Recovery Task Team."

"The Town of Creighton is pleased to help the residents of Denare Beach in their time of need," Creighton Mayor Bruce Fidler said. "It is very important to us to support temporary housing for displaced individuals and families as they work to rebuild and recover."

The RTT is led by the SPSA and comprised of representatives from the Ministries of Government Relations, Social Services, Environment and Crown Investment Corporations.

