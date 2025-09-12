Highway 39 Twinning and Roundabout Near Weyburn Highlights Orange Zone Update

CANADA, September 12 - Released on September 12, 2025

A project to twin more of Highway 39 and build a roundabout near Weyburn highlights the latest Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

"As autumn moves forward with school and other activities resuming, highway construction also continues progressing to get as much road work completed as possible this season," Highways Minister David Marit said. "That is why it is so important for all motorists to please continue to be cautious and alert when approaching any construction."

By using the Orange Zone update and checking the Highway Hotline, drivers and shippers can plan more efficient routes to reach their destinations. Motorists are reminded when approaching road construction to please slow down, obey all signs and instructions to help ensure everyone gets home safely.

The Ministry of Highways continues with various work this construction season. New projects are starting, underway or ending.

Weekly highlights include:

A $29 million project that began in February near Weyburn will see 5.8 km of twinning on Highway 39 and a roundabout at its intersection with Highway 13. The entire project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The project is currently finalizing concrete work at the roundabout. Sand and gravel are being placed, followed by packing with heavy equipment for the twinning portion. Paving of the roundabout and twinning segment are expected to begin the week of Sept. 15, pending weather.

A more than $15 million project to grade and replace culverts on about a 24 km segment of Highway 51 west of Biggar continues. Work began in July and is expected to be complete by late 2026. Paving for the project has yet to be tendered.

A $1.4 million project to install culverts on Highways 2 and 35 near West Poplar, Weyburn and Francis is wrapping up. It has been removed from the Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update.

The Weekly Orange Zone Construction Update at www.saskatchewan.ca/orange-zone provides details about key highway projects to help plan safe and efficient travel. Motorists are reminded to also check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ which has additional information about work zones, ferry crossings, closures and incidents related to wildfires.

All construction projects are subject to weather.

The Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $13.8 billion in transportation infrastructure since 2008, improving more than 21,800 km of highways across the province.

