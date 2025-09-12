Minister of Rural and Remote Health Visits Health Care Facilities in Canora, Kamsack and Preeceville

CANADA, September 13 - Released on September 12, 2025

Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr is visiting Canora, Kamsack and Preeceville today where she will meet with local leadership, health care staff and visit several health care facilities.

"It has been a privilege to meet with leadership and the dedicated front-line staff at health care facilities across the province this summer," Carr said. "Our government is committed to ensuring safe and efficient workplaces for all health care employees, so that they enjoy coming to work each day, and patients receive the high-quality care they deserve."

Planned upgrades over the next two budget years for the Kamsack Hospital and Regional Nursing Home include new roofing for the long-term care (LTC) portion of the building and renovations to the hospital's foyer. A new roam alert system was installed in the LTC space last year, for a total three-year planned government investment of $2.06 million.

The Canora Hospital will receive a new telemetry system this year, for $158,000. This equipment is used to monitor and assess patients and treatment options.

