Governor Abbott Announces Over $7.9 Million In Grants To Gulf Coast, Houston Area Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, September 12 - September 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Funds for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $7.9 million were awarded to 38 organizations in the Southeast Texas Gulf Coast and Houston area as part of the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Grants Across Texas Tour. Administered by TVC, the funding will provide services to over 5,200 area veterans and their families across 13 counties.

“In Texas, we will always stand with the brave men and women who selflessly fought for the freedom and liberties we enjoy today,” said Governor Abbott. “This over $7.9 million in grants will provide crucial services and financial support for our veterans and their families in the Gulf Coast and Houston so they can lead successful lives in our great state. Texas will never forget our veterans, their families, and their service to our state and our country."

“The Gulf Coast is home to one of the highest concentrations of veterans not only in Texas, but the country, and it is our responsibility as their state advocates to link them to local resources,” said TVC Vice Chair and Army veteran Kevin Barber. "I sincerely thank each of our award recipients for serving our veterans. Your organizations are recognized for making a difference in the lives of those who served."

Commissioner Kevin Barber presented the grants to the organizations at Easter Seals of Greater Houston. The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Family Service Center of Houston and Harris County : $350,000 for financial assistance

: $350,000 for financial assistance Fob Rasor : $50,000 for peer support services

: $50,000 for peer support services Fort Bend County : $150,000 for clinical counseling and $50,000 for financial assistance

: $150,000 for clinical counseling and $50,000 for financial assistance Fort Bend Senior Citizens Meals On Wheels & Much, Much More : $200,000 for support services

: $200,000 for support services Harris County : $400,000 for financial assistance and $295,000 for peer support services

: $400,000 for financial assistance and $295,000 for peer support services Houston Habitat for Humanity, Inc. : $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

: $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Impact A Hero : $225,000 for financial assistance

: $225,000 for financial assistance Katy Christian Ministries : $50,000 for clinical counseling and $230,000 for financial assistance

: $50,000 for clinical counseling and $230,000 for financial assistance Lone Star Legal Aid : $350,000 for pro bono legal services

: $350,000 for pro bono legal services Montgomery County : $50,000 for financial assistance and $255,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

: $50,000 for financial assistance and $255,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Montgomery County Habitat for Humanity, Inc : $50,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

: $50,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Northwest Assistance Ministries : $350,000 for financial assistance

: $350,000 for financial assistance PTSD Foundation of America : $350,000 for clinical counseling

: $350,000 for clinical counseling Rebuilding Together Houston : $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

: $350,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes Santa Maria Hostel : $175,000 for homeless veteran support

: $175,000 for homeless veteran support SoléAna Stables : $50,000 for peer support services

: $50,000 for peer support services Texana Center : $50,000 for peer support services

: $50,000 for peer support services Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare : $190,000 for clinical counseling

: $190,000 for clinical counseling United States Veterans Initiative (U.S. VETS) : $350,000 for financial assistance and $300,000 for clinical counseling

: $350,000 for financial assistance and $300,000 for clinical counseling VFW POST 9182 : $55,000 for financial assistance

: $55,000 for financial assistance Walker County : $35,000 for financial assistance $70,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes

: $35,000 for financial assistance $70,000 for Housing for Texas Heroes After Military Service (Camp SHield) : $75,000 for financial assistance

: $75,000 for financial assistance Easter Seals of Greater Houston, Inc. : $75,000 for financial assistance and $300,000 for clinical counseling

: $75,000 for financial assistance and $300,000 for clinical counseling Castle Cares Community Ministries : $100,000 for clinical counseling

: $100,000 for clinical counseling Goodwill Industries of Houston : $50,000 for skill-based training support

: $50,000 for skill-based training support Grace After Fire : $100,000 for financial assistance and $150,000 for peer support services

: $100,000 for financial assistance and $150,000 for peer support services Family Service Center of Galveston County : $100,000 for clinical counseling

: $100,000 for clinical counseling Hope for the Warriors : $150,000 for financial assistance

: $150,000 for financial assistance Houston Area Urban League : $200,000 for financial assistance

: $200,000 for financial assistance Houston Volunteer Lawyers : $200,000 for pro bono legal services

: $200,000 for pro bono legal services Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston : $300,000 for support services

: $300,000 for support services Liberty County: $50,000 for financial assistance

$50,000 for financial assistance Galveston County : $135,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

: $135,000 for Veterans Treatment Court Henry's Home Horse and Human Sanctuary : $50,000 for peer support services

: $50,000 for peer support services Outdoor Association for True Heroes, Inc. : $150,000 for peer support services

: $150,000 for peer support services Skeleton Crew Adventures : $100,000 for peer support services

: $100,000 for peer support services Volunteers of America Texas, Inc. : $150,000 for financial assistance

: $150,000 for financial assistance Wheelchairs for Warriors: $150,000 for support services

In May, Governor Abbott announced a record-breaking $46.3 million in over 200 grants to 175 organizations across Texas. This is projected to provide direct services to nearly 40,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2025-2026 grant cycle, more than $359 million in grant funding has been awarded through more than 1,600 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery’s games designated for veteran support. People can also donate when registering their vehicles or when getting a hunting or fishing license.

Veterans in need of assistance can find organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.