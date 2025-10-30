Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Hord As Judge Of 286th Judicial District Court In Cochran And Hockley Counties

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Anna Hord as Judge of the 286th Judicial District Court in Cochran and Hockley Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Anna Hord of Levelland is the Hockley County Attorney. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, she is the secretary of the Salvation Army- Levelland Service Unit and volunteers with the Sundown Athletic Booster Club, the Sundown District Wide Planning Committee, and the First Baptist Church Levelland. Hord received an Associate of Arts from South Plains College, a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas Tech University (TTU), and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.