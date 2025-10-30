Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,741 in the last 365 days.

Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Hord As Judge Of 286th Judicial District Court In Cochran And Hockley Counties

TEXAS, October 30 - October 30, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Anna Hord as Judge of the 286th Judicial District Court in Cochran and Hockley Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Anna Hord of Levelland is the Hockley County Attorney. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas. Additionally, she is the secretary of the Salvation Army- Levelland Service Unit and volunteers with the Sundown Athletic Booster Club, the Sundown District Wide Planning Committee, and the First Baptist Church Levelland. Hord received an Associate of Arts from South Plains College, a Bachelor of Arts in History from Texas Tech University (TTU), and a Juris Doctor from TTU School of Law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Greg Abbott Appoints Hord As Judge Of 286th Judicial District Court In Cochran And Hockley Counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more